Opponent For Adam Cole’s Return Match On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

Who will be Adam Cole’s first opponent …BAY-BAY?!

We now have our answer.

Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia confronted Adam Cole in the return promo segment from Cole on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

By the end of the segment, the two agreed to a match, which AEW later confirmed, for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

