Orange Cassidy Addresses Old-School Criticism Of His Wrestling Style

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics, including if he is an old school wrestler at heart.

Cassidy said, “Very much so. And it’s — when some of those old-school wrestler types say that I’m not respecting the business or respecting professional wrestling, I tend to think they’ve never seen me wrestle and they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

On if there was anyone he looked up to growing up that made him want to get into wrestling and emulate:

“No, I didn’t really look up to one individual. I think I looked at the different styles of professional wrestling, and and how it evoked emotion, and how it’s live entertainment where you get involved as a fan. And I really found it fascinating that there are so many different types of professional wrestling all around the world. And I wanted to learn as many as I could… I never wanted to be like anybody, I enjoyed — obviously I enjoyed it because I watched it — but there was never one person I wanted to emulate. I knew in order to stand out, I’d have to be unique.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments in the video below.

