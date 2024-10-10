Orange Cassidy Calls Jeff Jarrett A Hero For Sharing His Nando’s After Cardiff Show

AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including how pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett did him a solid after their Dynamite taping in Cardiff by giving him his Nando’s as he was late to get on the bus and there was none left.

Cassidy said, “After the show we had in Cardiff, it was a long bus ride back, so AEW got everyone Nando’s. When I got on the bus, which I was late as usual, there was no Nando’s left so I didn’t have any Nando’s but Jeff Jarrett gave me his Nando’s. I want everybody to know that Jeff Jarrett is an icon and a hero. It was like a wrap, a lemon and herb chicken wrap. It’s awesome, it’s great.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)