Orange Cassidy Crowned New AEW All Atlantic Champion (Video)

Orange Cassidy emerged victorious over PAC in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danhausen was able to prevent PAC from using the timekeeper’s hammer after PAC’s attempt to use it. After landing two orange punches on PAC, Cassidy proceeded to pin him for the win. Following the conclusion of the match, confetti was released while Cassidy hugged the Best Friends.

