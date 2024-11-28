Orange Cassidy Discusses AEW’s Growth Since It’s Launch In 2019

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics, including the company’s growth since its launch in 2019.

Cassidy said, “AEW was daunting when I first came back in 2019 because the amount of talent was incredible. And I felt like every year, it doubled. And they’re just getting better. I feel that we have some of the best professional wrestlers to ever do it on the roster.”

On the locker room atmosphere:

“The locker room in AEW is incredible. I think what we’re trying to cultivate in AEW is a place where, if you are an AEW roster member, we all work together to make everybody better. We’re trying to make that a thing, where it’s not, ‘I need to step on this person so I can get higher up on the ladder.’ We’re gonna help each other up the ladder.”

On criticism of AEW’s attendance numbers:

“We’re gonna have to go through adjustments. This isn’t gonna be a thing that’s an only-now problem. We’re going to have problems throughout our entire tenure. … I always feel that the powers that be in AEW are trying to do their best to bring the best product.”

You can check out Cassidy's comments in the video below.

 

