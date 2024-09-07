Orange Cassidy Explains Reason He Changed Theme Song In AEW

Orange Cassidy continues to make the media rounds to promote AEW All Out 2024 on Saturday, September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

While speaking with Q101 for an interview, “The Freshly Squeezed One” shared an interesting story behind him having two expensive theme songs in AEW.

“Before I was on AEW, I was coming out to ‘Jane’ by Jefferson Starship,” Cassidy started. “I just loved it because I love the movie Wet Hot American Summer and I love the way it started with that. When I got to AEW, Jefferson Starship is like, ‘No, we’re not letting use that for this guy.’ Because Tony Khan is who he is, he’s like, ‘We’re going to get another one.’ ‘You don’t have to. I can get a custom one.’ ‘No, no.'”

He added, “Late one night on the fourth floor of the hotel we were staying at, we’re talking about stuff, and he came up with The Pixies. Maybe it was Chuck Taylor. I want to say it was Tony because it’s a better answer. I’m pretty sure it was. He suggested The Pixies. He reached out and The Pixies were like, ‘Sure, we’ll do it.’ Then, there was an article on Pitchfork saying, ‘This new wrestler is coming out to The Pixies.’ Jefferson Starship reached back and said, ‘Hey, we’ll do something.’ Now, I have two very expensive theme songs.”

For the complete Orange Cassidy interview on Q101, check out the media player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.