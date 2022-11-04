Orange Cassidy, Katsuyori Shibata Comment On Tonight’s AEW Rampage Showdown

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

Ahead of tonight’s All-Atlantic City Dream Match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship between current title-holder “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Japanese star Katsuyori Shibata both checked in via social media to comment on their highly-anticipated showdown this evening on the one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

Check out their comments below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Atlantic City, New Jersey.