Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander & Chuck Taylor On Netflix Series

AEW star Orange Cassidy took to Twitter this week and announced that he is appearing on season 2 of obstacle course show Floor Is Lava, along with Kris Statlander and Chuck Taylor.

“Me, Chuck and Stat are on this season of Floor is Lava. Here’s a trailer they told me to share even though we’re not shown. So…trust me? @netflix #floorislava,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on why Trent Beretta didn’t film the episode with Cassidy, Taylor and Statlander, but filming could’ve been done while he was on the shelf with an injury last winter.

Season 2 of Floor Is Lava will premiere on Friday, June 3 via Netflix.