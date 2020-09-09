Orange Cassidy Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Tonight

AEW has announced Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico for tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT. Here is the updated line up for tonight:

-Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express

-TNT Champion Brodie Lee defends against Dustin Rhodes

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match

-Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico

-Matt Hardy speaks following injury scare at All Out

-FTR will celebrate Tag Team Championships win

-Kip Sabian reveals best man for wedding with Penelope Ford

-World Champion Jon Moxley and his new #1 contender Lance Archer will speak