Orange Cassidy On What To Expect From Him At This Year’s AEW All In

AEW star “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy recently cut a promo on what to expect from him at All In on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium.

Cassidy said, “Last year? I want to talk about this year how all those people are going to fill up the stadium again. I’m gonna walk down to the ring and keep put my hands in my pockets. Definitely wear sunglasses. Definitely gonna punch somebody in the face. Yeah, because this year I’m All In.”

You can check out Cassidy’s comments below.