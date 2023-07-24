Orange Cassidy Picks Up New Role Behind The Scenes In AEW

Since AEW’s launch in 2019, the company has grown significantly, from a single weekly show, Dynamite, to Rampage on Friday nights and Collision on Saturday nights. In addition to booking weekly ROH TV, AEW President Tony Khan is considering expanding its PPV event schedule.

Khan has relinquished some control by delegating duties to others. Orange Cassidy is among them.

Fightful Select‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported that the AEW International Champion “has also picked up work as a producer/agent in All Elite Wrestling.”

Cassidy has recently produced matches involving the Infantry vs. Kingdom and Big Bill & Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal & Trent.

During the match, the producers are on headset to ensure that everyone is doing their assigned spots, that they are on time, and so on. They also direct the TV truck to focus on specific areas.