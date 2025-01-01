Orange Cassidy Praises Tony Khan’s Leadership And Generosity In AEW

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge on a number of topics, including Tony Khan.

Cassidy said, “Tony Khan is incredible; his generosity, his openness to professional wrestling and different types of professional wrestling. His ability to identify great professional wrestling and allowing those professional wrestlers to do what they do best. He’s extremely generous. Throughout the pandemic, he was a person that the whole company and their families relied on and he did not sway from holding us all up, so yeah, he’s the best.”

