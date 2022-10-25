Orange Cassidy Reveals What He Was Thinking After Winning First Title In AEW After Many Failed Attempts

Orange Cassidy recently appeared as a guest on the Torrey & Dan show for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the “Freshly Squeezed” one and reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion spoke about winning the title in All Elite Wrestling after many failed title attempts, as well as his injury from the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On winning the All-Atlantic title and finally capturing gold after seven attempts in AEW: “The All-Atlantic Championship was created a little while ago for this to be defended in other places besides North America. It’s All-Atlantic. If you touch the Atlantic Ocean, this belt could be defended in that place. I’m basically the king of the Atlantic Ocean and I can go wherever I want. I won it from a person who has been, for lack of a better word, a thorn in my side for my entire career. He’s probably my rival. My nemesis, I would say. His name is PAC. I finally beat him. I wrestled for championships six or seven other times in AEW and I lost them all, except for this one. It took me a while to get here, but eventually, I got it.”

On the injury he sustained at AEW Revolution earlier this year: “I had an AC joint type three separation on my left shoulder. It left me out for a while. When I came back, I wanted to remind everybody who Orange Cassidy was.”

Check out the complete Orange Cassidy interview on the Torrey & Dan show below:



(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes)