Orange Cassidy Sets Significant AEW Record With Latest Title Defense

Orange Cassidy has set a record in All Elite Wrestling.

Following his victory over AR Fox on this week’s AEW Dynamite, the “Freshly Squeezed” one logged his 27th consecutive defense of his AEW International Championship.

Cassidy first captured the AEW International Championship from “The Bastard” PAC in the fall of 2022, back when it was called the AEW Mid-Atlantic Championship.

With his latest win, Cassidy has the record for the most title defenses in AEW history, with his current reign that has lasted 289 days. This marks an average of one defense of the title every 10.7 days.