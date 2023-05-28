Orange Cassidy Talks About Helping Establish AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy recently appeared as a guest on Casual Conversations with The Classic for an interview promoting his AEW International Championship defense in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

During the discussion, the “Freshly Squeezed” one looked back at his AEW International Championship run, which began when he captured what was then called the AEW Mid-Atlantic Championship from PAC.

“When I beat Pac for it in October last year, it was called the All-Atlantic [Championship], and then we decided to level it up and make it the International Championship,” said Cassidy. “I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what it was. My only goal was to beat Pac, and I did. When I beat him, I had this All-Atlantic Championship.”

Cassidy continued, talking about how he hopes he helped establish the title properly throughout his 21 defenses of the belt.

“So didn’t really have an identity to me, so I wanted to do with it what I do with everything. I just wanted to fight whoever, wherever, and whenever,” Cassidy said. “I have been, and I hope it has that identity now, and I hope wrestling fans were able to see people that they usually wouldn’t see wrestle for a championship on AEW television.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.