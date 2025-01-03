Orange Cassidy Talks ROH’s Evolution And Spotlighting AEW Talent

Top AEW star Orange Cassidy spoke with The Shaky Experience about several topics, including how the current ROH brand is different from the ROH of 2002 and how it gives people on the roster who don’t get enough TV time a chance to shine.

Cassidy said, “I love watching the ROH shows because it is clearly, after AEW acquired it, it’s a different thing. It’s not going to be the Ring of Honor you saw in 2002, it’s just not. I enjoy watching it now because it really gives people on the roster who don’t get the TV time or wrestling on a Wednesday or Saturday, their chance to shine. Our roster is stacked and we have so many incredible people. We can see some of those people, who don’t necessarily get the spotlight, get a spotlight and go nuts. The wrestling is phenomenal. It’s matches, matches, and matches. That’s what I love about Ring of Honor. It’s still kind of finding its identity with AEW, but Ring of Honor having their pay-per-view in the Hammerstein Ballroom, that’s a step in a direction we could see going forward, which is incredible.”

