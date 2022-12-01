Original Members Considered for WWE’s Damage CTRL Stable Revealed

This year’s WWE SummerSlam saw the return of Bayley, Dakota Kia, and IYO SKY after Bianca Belair retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title over Becky Lynch.

Kai and SKY have won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice since the faction’s inception, and Bayley has challenged for the RAW Women’s Title several times.

Kai revealed the original Damage CTRL pitch on the Getting Over podcast, naming the stars Bayley wanted in the original lineup years ago. Bayley had originally planned to cast Raw star Candice LeRae and former WWE star Tegan Nox.

“When (Bayley) first mentioned it to me a couple of years (ago)…it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan (Nox.) Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes.”

Kai also mentioned that SKY, Alba Fyre, and Raquel Rodriguez would have been in the faction in a more recent pulled pitch.

The faction, along with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, were defeated in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series by Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch.

You can check out the complete interview below: