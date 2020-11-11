Original Pitch and Plans For This Year’s WWE WrestleMania Revealed

Miro recently stated in an interview with Chris Jericho that Paul Heyman promised him a WrestleMania match. This was part of the pitch before he made a return to get involved with in wife Lana’s angle with Bobby Lashley.

According to sources, it is true that Rusev vs Bobby Lashley was on Paul Heyman’s proposed WrestleMania card which he submitted before the Raw premiere. A current member of the WWE writing team, who had access to the original grids, revealed Paul Heyman’s original pitches for WrestleMania 36, in response to the Jericho podcast with Miro.

WWE fired Paul Heyman from his position as Executive Director of Raw in June, however, he had some big plans in mind at the time of his dismissal.

Paul Heyman did pitch Rusev vs Lashley as this was submitted before the Raw premiere, the same episode when Lana first made out with Lashley to kick off their storyline. The pitched match was Lashley and Lana vs Rusev and a female partner. Paul Heyman had Liv Morgan in mind.

Heyman also had Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, or Brock Lesnar vs Aleister Black on his pitch. He also pitched Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler which did come to pass. Paul Heyman also had Aleister Black pitched for a US Title match against Andrade as a back-up for Black.

There were two opponents in mind for The Undertaker. AJ Styles was on Heyman’s list, and that’s who they went with. The other proposed opponent for The Undertaker was Seth Rollins. Randy Orton was pitched to face the one who Taker didn’t face, either AJ Styles or Seth Rollins. Obviously, Edge’s Royal Rumble return changed that direction for The Viper.

Paul Heyman’s Raw Tag Team Title match was Street Profits vs Viking Raiders vs Gallows and Anderson. Obviously, the company went a different direction in several of those instances, but Paul Heyman had those plans in mind when he took the job.

