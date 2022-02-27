Original Plans For AEW Revolution Tag Team Match, Live Event News

Fightful Select shared some news and notes regarding several things that happened in AEW week.

Regarding the Double or Nothing PPV event taking place at T-Mobile Arena this year, they first heard about the show being moved to the bigger venue during All Out weekend in Chicago last year and how it was a possibility. They had also heard about AEW possibly running Los Angeles at the Forum in Inglewood, as well as Ontario, California leading up to the show.

Regarding the six-man tornado tag match for Revolution, the AHFO vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara match, it wasn’t originally set to include Isiah Kassidy and Sammy Guevara, but it’s unclear why they were added to the match.

Finally, regarding Tony Khan’s big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite, it was said that Tony is playing it very close to the vest and kept quiet.