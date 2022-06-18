Original Plans for Andrade at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Due to the alliance between NJPW and AAA competitor CMLL, numerous AEW performers who also work for Mexican promotion AAA are reportedly unable to appear at the Forbidden Door PPV.

Lucha Libre Online spoke with Andrade El Idolo about the situation, and LuchaBlog.com translated what he said.

“Andrade says he was supposed to face Will Ospreay on Forbidden Door, was schedule to go to Japan to set it up, and then it was stopped. Andrade says he was booked and then canceled off the TripleMania Tijuana show. Andrade’s ultimately upset because he can’t work with NJPW because he’s working AAA, but AAA is actually not booking him when they said he would so he’s just not working. Andrade is sitting in his home in Florida and everyone else for this show has headed to Tijuana, so he’s probably not gotten the call.”

Ospreay is scheduled to compete against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door.