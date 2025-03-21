Original Plans For Goldberg’s Final Match Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is gearing up for what he hopes will be his final match in 2025, ideally taking place this summer. The powerhouse last competed in 2022, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Most recently, Goldberg made headlines in October 2024 after confronting World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, sparking speculation about a possible retirement showdown.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg discussed his plans for a farewell bout and shared that the list of potential opponents is wide open—from rising stars like Bron Breakker to current champions like GUNTHER. He noted that a match with GUNTHER would feel like a true “passing of the torch.”

“The options are endless,” Goldberg said. “But GUNTHER would be a great one to go out with—it would be symbolic, in a way.”

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

“The original plan was for his last match to be against GUNTHER, likely after GUNTHER drops the title.”

However, it remains unclear whether those plans are still intact.

As of now, GUNTHER is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, leaving the timeline and opponent for Goldberg’s swan song still up in the air.