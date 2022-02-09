Original Plans For Kurt Angle’s WWE TV Return

Kurt Angle recently noted during his podcast that WWE was interested in bringing him back as a television character. However, Angle later noted that WWE canceled a “three-week program” for him.

According to Fightful.com, the belief is that Kurt Angle was going to be part of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle’s storyline with the Alpha Academy. There was reportedly a pitch for there to be a “Three Is Challenge” to play off his “Intensity, Integrity, and Intelligence” catchphrase. There were also talk of Angle being a special guest referee at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, nothing had been booked for Angle at Wrestlemania 38.