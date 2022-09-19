Original Plans for Liv Morgan on Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

On the episode of SmackDown that aired last week on Friday, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan issued a challenge to Ronda Rousey for an Extreme Rules match at the premium live event, Extreme Rules, that will take place on October 8.

On the other hand, WWE had other things in store for Morgan on this show. According to Fightful Select, “Liv Morgan was originally listed internally for the Damage CTRL promo.”

During that segment, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez before Bayley went on to win the match against Rodriguez in singles competition. After the match, Kai and SKY launched an attack on Rodriguez before Shotzi made the save.

After Rousey successfully defended her title against Natalya in July’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, Morgan was able to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win the championship from Rousey.

Rousey later challenged Morgan for her title at SummerSlam, but was pinned while Morgan was locked in an armbar.