Original Plans For Mercedes Mone Prior To Her Injury At NJPW Resurgence

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Mone is believed to have broken her ankle during her main event match against Willow Nightingale on Sunday night at the Resurgence event in Long Beach, California.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Mercedes’ original plan was to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, but when she was injured, an audible was called.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided additional information:

“The NJPW Strong Women’s Title was created for Mercedes Mone. So, it’ wasn’t like there would even be a championship if the wasn’t supposed to win it. So, this Willow winning it changes everything. [Mercedes] obviously made the decision in the match that she couldn’t continue, and that’s what happened.”