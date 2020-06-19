Original Plans For The SmackDown Hacker Storyline Revealed

As PWMania.com reported earlier this week, Mustafa Ali is being moved to WWE RAW from SmackDown and when he returns to action, he will be on the red brand.

The Wrestling Observer reports this week that WWE did have plans for Ali to be revealed as the mystery hacker behind the recent segments seen on TV.

There’s no word what this means for the future of the mystery storyline, or Ali’s status, but it looks as if the mystery man storyline has been dropped. The Twitter account for the hacker, at @TheMessageWWE, has been quiet for a few weeks now and the storyline hasn’t been featured on WWE TV as of late.

It’s always possible that another person is selected as the one behind the hacker storyline, but all signs point to it being dropped.

Ali is still listed as a member of the SmackDown roster as of this writing. There’s no word yet on when they plan on bringing him to RAW, but we will keep you updated.