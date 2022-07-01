Original Plans for The Young Bucks at Forbidden Door Revealed, Historic Match Coming?

The AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles at the recent AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view by defeating the previous champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan as well as the team of Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero in a Winners Take All Triple Threat. That, however, was not the original plan for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW booker Gedo initially wanted for The Young Bucks, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, to also take home the IWGP Tag Team Titles at Forbidden Door. The plan was to hold the AEW champions vs. IWGP champions battle at Forbidden Door, with The Bucks winning both championships.

It was mentioned that the original plan had been changed, and The Young Bucks agreed with the change because they thought it would make a “cool story” for FTR to simultaneously hold the IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag titles.

The Young Bucks vs. FTR with all four titles on the line is currently being pushed as a rare match in pro wrestling history, but there is no news on whether this will actually happen.

At the Road Rager edition of Dynamite on June 15, The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Titles by defeating Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match that was initially supposed to be a Triple Threat involving The Hardys but was changed due to Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest earlier that same week. The brothers ended up re-joining The Bullet Club to partner with El Phantasmo for a six-man loss against Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi rather than The Bucks vs. Khan and Cobb at Forbidden Door.

