Original Title Plans For Aleister Black Revealed

While appearing on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Zelina Vega talked about how there were plans for her real-life husband Aleister Black to win the United States title from Andrade earlier this year:

“Because initially, we were supposed to drop our — I said ‘our’. Oh my God, what’s the title? Yes, that one, the United States Championship. We were supposed to drop that to Aleister and we were gonna add the element of my confusion into it and it didn’t end up happening obviously. One got hurt and another whole thing but yeah, I wanted to keep the reality of people believing that more than anything else so, it’s nice to keep it just for us but also to keep the storylines fresh and believable as possible.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)