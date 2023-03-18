Original WrestleMania 39 Plans For Ronda Rousey Scrapped

Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania have changed.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler were supposed to compete for the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, but that match has been scrapped.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rousey will still be on the show, but in a different match. Rousey is suffering from an arm injury, but it is not serious enough to keep her from competing in WrestleMania.

The plan was for Rousey and Baszler to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago. Rousey pushed the match internally, which is why she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in December.

At this time, there is no word on what Rousey’s new match will be or what plans, if any, she has for WrestleMania.