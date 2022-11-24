Originally Plans for Ricky Steamboat’s Return to the Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will make his in-ring return on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina. During an interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Steamboat mentioned working with FTR at the event.

“This [match], for me to make a final, final decision was three or four months in the making. I just didn’t jump on it the first time I was approached from Big Time Wrestling and I have an agent guy, Tony Hunter, who also works with Big Time Wrestling, and when I was first approached, but FTR, when I was first approached were heels. They were going to be two guys on the other side of the ring that I was going to be wrestling. AEW turned them babyfaces, turned them good guy. So they said, ‘We can’t have heels working against you, Ricky, you’re a baby face. So what would you think if we had them as your partners?’”

“I thought it was great too because they were at the school [for] WWE, back in the day when I was a trainer and I’d work with them in the ring and I know they’re good hands and I’m glad how they’ve grown in the business with AEW. So the adversaries, the Jay Lethal and then Old Arn Anderson’s boy, Brock and they still got a mystery partner and I haven’t been privy to the mystery partner. Can you believe this? It’s coming up this week.”