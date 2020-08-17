Orlando Mayor Officially Announces WWE – Amway Center Deal; Full Details

The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida is set to bring in around $450,000 off WWE’s new residency at the venue. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer officially announced the residency at a press conference today, confirming that WWE will run the venue for the next two months for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events. Orlando reporter Jon Alba tweeted video from the press conference, seen below. Dyer also confirmed that no fans will be allowed into the arena. It was also said that there will be additional COVID-19 safety and cleaning procedures in place.

“So today I’m announcing that our Amway Center will serve as the residency for WWE for the next two months,” Dyer said. “The residency is a first for both WWE and the Amway Center. During the residency WWE will have live tapings on Mondays and Fridays, the first one starting Friday with Friday Night SmackDown. There will be no public events and no fans permitted in the arena. Additionally, during the residency we’re doing additional safety and cleaning procedures. They include wearing masks, daily temperature screening, hand sanitation, physical distancing, and COVID-19 testing for WWE talent and staff. We’re extremely grateful to have WWE choose the Amway Center to help keep our Orlando Venues staff working during the pandemic.”

Channel 13’s Jeff Allen reported on Twitter that the Amway Center will make about $450,000 from the residency. The city of Orlando owns the venue. The Mayor also touted how the residency will keep Amway Center staff working. Allen noted that local business owners are telling him that the residency is also good news for them, despite there being no fans allowed. Alba asked The Mayor if WWE would be able to extend the Amway Center lease once the 60 days are up, and if they will be able to allow fans at some point. Dyer just reiterated how the current lease is running for 60 days, and that WWE plans to air live TV on Mondays and Fridays, and some Sundays for pay-per-view events.

As we’ve noted, the Amway Center residency will allow for the debut of the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience for fans. This new concept will be in place for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events, beginning with Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE ThunderDome will feature a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, graphics and drone cameras, plus rows of virtual fans on almost 1,000 LED boards. Fans will be able to register for their virtual seats beginning later tonight.

I asked City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer if #WWE would eventually be able to extend its lease at Amway Center or allow fans, but he just reiterated the lease runs for 60 days and they plan to tape events on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays (PPV). #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/lVMbjAxNqQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020