Orlando Sports Commission Makes Bid For Future UFC And WWE Events

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission has asked for an $18 million grant from the Tourist Development Tax Sports Incentive Committee to bid on a number of UFC and WWE events over the next several years. That grant from in tourist development tax funds would be used to bid on four events.

Commission CEO and president Jason Siegel said in the report that the request is the result of almost two years of conversations. Camping World Stadium, which is the proposed venue for Royal Rumble 2031 and that year’s WrestleMania, hosted WrestleMania XXIV and WrestleMania 33.

The Orlando Sports Commission is looking to bid on the following events:

* 2026: WWE’s Survivor Series or Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Kia Center.

* 2027: UFC pay-per-view event at the Kia Center.

* 2028: WWE’s Royal Rumble at Camping World Stadium.

* 2031: WWE’s WrestleMania, a two-night event at Camping World Stadium and additional shows at Kia Center during WrestleMania week.