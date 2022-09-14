Oro Mensah to Debut on WWE NXT Next Week

Oro Mensah will make his WWE NXT debut next week.

The NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration this week featured a Mensah teaser vignette, announcing that he will arrive next Tuesday night. You can see the vignette below.

Mensah is the former Oliver Carter of NXT UK, and WWE filed a trademark application for “Oro Mensah” on September 8, indicating that they only recently came up with the new name.

Following Tuesday night’s announcement, the Swiss and Ghanaian Superstar took to Twitter and wrote, “Freshest Flavor coming to 2.0 [ice cream emoji] [goggles emoji] #nxt.”

Mensah joined WWE in April 2019 to work on the NXT UK brand. On the June 2 NXT UK episode, he and Ashton Smith defeated Moustache Mountain to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, but they were forced to relinquish the straps later that month due to Smith’s torn MCL. Mensah went on to work three more NXT UK matches before the brand was canceled due to the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Mensah defeated Rohan Raja on the August 4 NXT UK episode and Charlie Dempsey on the August 11 episode, but he was defeated by Tyler Bate on the August 24 show in a tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Title, which Bate eventually won.

There is no word on who Mensah will face in his debut next week, but we will keep you updated.

Here is the new promo for Mensah: