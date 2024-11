AEW star Ortiz appeared on Isiah Kassidy’s vlog to talk about a number of topics, including his status with the company after he had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle he suffered on the January 20th episode of Collision.

Ortiz said, “I’m not quite back yet, but I’m right there. I’m stronger, faster, but less flexible.”

You can check out Ortiz’s comments in the video below.