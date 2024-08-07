Ortiz Reveals He Is Getting Close To Being Medically Cleared To Return

An AEW star is getting close to being medically cleared to return from injury.

Ortiz sat down on the latest “Up Close with Renee Paquette” digital interview and spoke about how he is feeling as he continues the road to recovery from his pec muscle injury.

When asked about his recovery status, Ortiz noted that he is “at the finish line” when it comes to being ready to return to action.

He added that he is feeling great as of late, but noted there is no official timetable yet for his return to the squared circle.

Ortiz last wrestled on the January 20th episode of AEW Collision.