Ortiz Talks About AEW’s Working Relationship With NJPW & Other Wrestling Promotions

Ortiz likes being able to have some freedom of movement in his pro wrestling career.

That was one of the topics of conversation during a recent interview Ortiz took part in with Simon Miller from What Culture.

“I personally want to take advantage of all these working relationships [AEW has] with New Japan, with NOAH, with DDT, stuff like that,” he said. “Going back to Mexico, doing some AAA stuff. So, I like playing both ends.”

Ortiz continued, “I’m a very even person, so I can do both, but there will be moments where I have a fire lit underneath my ass and I wanna do something more. Finding that spot and finding that balance, people have to navigate it, not just in wrestling but life.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.