O’Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses Dealing With Wrestling Tribalism On Social Media

By
James Hetfield
-

O’Shea Jackson Jr. appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including wrestling tribalism on social media.

Jackson said, “There’s a lot of them that I’m like really cool with. I was like, dude, I can’t believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark. … You can not like the direction something is going, but don’t act like I’m just ridiculous because I still watch WWE.”

On trying to watch more of AEW:

“And MJF, he had a good point in an interview, where I was just like – you know what? He’s right, let me look at both sides of these thing. I got a bunch of ‘Google it’ and ‘Look it up’ and I’m not watching TV for homework, dog!”

On feeling unwelcomed by the AEW fanbase:

“And the response I got? It’s just hard for me to just be like – to just take that, you know? … But as far as the faceless account fans? I will be there to give you all problems! Every single one, man, because you’re not even real!”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

 

