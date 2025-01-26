O’Shea Jackson Jr. Discusses Dealing With Wrestling Tribalism On Social Media

O’Shea Jackson Jr. appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including wrestling tribalism on social media.

Jackson said, “There’s a lot of them that I’m like really cool with. I was like, dude, I can’t believe me and him are cool now, shout out to AIR, my man Wrestle Mark. … You can not like the direction something is going, but don’t act like I’m just ridiculous because I still watch WWE.”

On trying to watch more of AEW:

“And MJF, he had a good point in an interview, where I was just like – you know what? He’s right, let me look at both sides of these thing. I got a bunch of ‘Google it’ and ‘Look it up’ and I’m not watching TV for homework, dog!”

On feeling unwelcomed by the AEW fanbase:

“And the response I got? It’s just hard for me to just be like – to just take that, you know? … But as far as the faceless account fans? I will be there to give you all problems! Every single one, man, because you’re not even real!”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.