Other Names Considered for The Judgment Day Faction Revealed

Prior to the June 6th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, Damian Priest spoke with TVInsider.com about potential names proposed for the Judgment Day faction.

“We had a few ideas. Edge refers to many of them in his promos because we liked all the names. The Judgment seemed like what we are doing, which is judging. Grand Jury was one of them. The Saints of Fate; but ultimately, The Judgment Day felt right. It also used to be a pay-per-view, so it’s a throwback as well. We liked it a lot. I’m glad it worked out.”

Priest also discussed which NXT 2.0 talents he would want to see join the group.

“If I had to pick anyone from NXT, the first person I would pick is Santos [Escobar]. I’ve always been a fan of his stuff. Just carries himself so well. Great in the ring, well-spoken. When you look at him, the guy doesn’t look like a random person. He looks like a star.”