Otis Discuses About Roman Reigns Being Gone From WWE (Video)

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Otis talked about Roman Reigns being on hiatus from WWE during the Covid-19 pandemic:

“Roman is just beloved by everybody you know the company keeps on going, the train keeps on going and we’re just making sure of the safety. With Roman, like I can’t tell you how many time it’s been a joy just seeing him around all the time. For a guy who’s at the top of his game, he has continued to be loved by everybody. We surely miss him and there’s a lot of backstage laughs that we probably miss without him.”

“When he comes back, it’s going to be even more sweeter when he comes back because it’s like ‘there’s our boy’ — it’s a man, he’s a trained man and I’ll give him a nice big bear hug when I see him. Squeeze him. Not too hard, but to give him a little squeeze. He doesn’t like my bear hugs too much though. But yeah, it’s gonna be great to see him back and I hope he stays safe, baby!”