Otis Discusses WWE Fans Reaction To Him Standing Up To Chad Gable

WWE star Otis appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including the crowd’s reaction to his standing up to Chad Gable:

Otis said, “Oh yeah. In my words, in Gorilla, I go, ‘I’m so f***ing hard right now.’ [Laughs] It was the coolest s**t, and there’s still a lot of story there too. It’s just one of those things organically, me and Gable, we don’t have to talk much about how we’re gonna do it, if that makes sense. It’s kind of like he knows how I would react. He’s seen me pissed, he’s seen me cry, he’s seen me all this stuff, so he knows what I gotta do to kind that switch on because again, it kind of was funny because everyone’s like, ‘Make sure you look serious,’ and I’m going, ‘Guys, you ever see me get pissed off in real life?’ Pretty scary. [Laughs] It’s not hard to get pissed. Usually I’m pretty chill.”

On his shoving Gable during the segment:

“I remember going, ‘Is the push enough?’ I was like, let’s try it out. Because I’m thinking club him, slam him.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)