Otis: “I’m A Big Zoey Stark Guy. She’s A Badass And A Hell Of A Worker”

Otis recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Otis talked about Maxxine Dupri’s improvement:

“It helps that her best friend is Chelsea and Chelsea’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re gonna do that, aren’t ya?’ She’s just that confidence builder. I love our whole women’s division to be honest with you. I’m a big Zoey Stark guy. She’s a badass and a hell of a worker.”

On winning Money in the Bank in 2020:

“I don’t think there was a plan. It was kind of a shock because the whole day was like, we couldn’t get up on the roof for the longest time because of COVID stuff. It was like just sitting, sitting, sitting, doing one thing and shooting it. So you were basically just sitting there in your gear. They were kind of bullsh*tting with all the boys and calling stuff. So it’s just like a long day and then finally Jamie (Noble) was like ‘You thinking King Kong up in there’, I’m like, ‘King Kong?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, come with me.’ Jamie is all fired up. He walks up and is just climbing this ladder with his cowboy boots. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m not going up there. I hate heights.’ That’s why I only go on the second rope. He’s like, ‘Get your ass up here.’ It was a long way down. It’s the headquarters. So we got out there and he goes, ‘I’m gonna take a picture of you. Take your shirt off and roar like King Kong and really roar.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll roar.’ I’ve been sitting for 14 hours. Then they said you’re gonna win it. I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ Again, it was who’s healthy, who’s not, so that could have been a factor there with testing for COVID and all that. There were a bunch of changes going on.”





