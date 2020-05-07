Otis On Possibly Winning Money In The Bank, What Happened When He Tried To Slap Trish Stratus’ Hand As A Kid, & More

WWE SmackDown Superstar Otis recently spoke with Digital Spy and recalled how he was once Speared by a security guard at a WWE live event as he tried to slap hands with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. As a kid, Otis had eyes for Trish only, and that caused him some pain at a WWE live event when he was in the 5th grade. An over-excited Otis ran towards the barrier to slap hands with Trish during her entrance, but a security guard met him with a Spear instead.

“It hurt, every bit of it hurt. I was a 200-pound fifth grader – I looked like a man almost,” he said.

Some good did come out of the incident as Otis received free tickets to the next WWE live event in his area.

“So yeah I made a sacrifice, got speared,” Otis said. “But after that spear from the guard we got first row tickets. So it all happened for a reason.”

Otis has never told the story to Trish, but he hopes she hears about it. He said it’s hard to talk to her as a lady he’s watched for years on TV.

“I’ve never told Trish that story in person,” he continued. “It’s hard for me to talk to her as a lady I’ve watched for years in the Sports Entertainment world. It would be a good way for me to express… you know, without really talking to her in person.”

Otis will compete in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. He said if he wins, if he can get up the ladder, he and Heavy Machinery partner Tucker will challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, currently held by The New Day.

“If I get the briefcase, we’re challenging for the Tag Team titles,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a rule of what titles to challenge for, so we’re going to challenge for the Tag Team titles, cash it in and that’s what’s going to happen… if I can get up that ladder. I’m a little scared of heights, and I hope that ladder’s going to be sturdy enough to carry my weight.”