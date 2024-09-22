Otis Reveals The Origin Of His “Oh Yeah“ Catchphrase

WWE star Otis appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics incluuding the origin of his “oh yeah“ catchphrase.

Otis said, “Since the day I first mas***bated, brother, yeah, it’s been basically, ‘Oh, yeah.’ [Laughs] No, I just love Randy Savage, Randy’s been my number one for obvious reasons, but definitely, would be playing football, the guy off the camera with me, just get a nice hit, ‘Oh, yeah,’ but I wouldn’t say it like Randy sometimes. I’d make sure it sounded weird if I was on top of you. So if I was pinning you, I’d be like, ‘Oh, f**k yeah. You’re done.’ Oh yeah.“

You can check out Otis’ comments in the video below.

