Otis Reveals Top WWE Legends Who Inspired His Big Man Wrestling Style

WWE star Otis spoke with The Five Count on a number of topics, including which WWE legends are his big man influences in pro wrestling.

Otis said, “Off the top my head’s gonna be Bam Bam Bigelow. I’d say Bruiser Brody just because he’s super heavyweight on the scale, but his mannerisms in between, the aggressiveness. I always like that, like psycho-looking, hairy-looking dude. Big Boss Man. I love Big Boss Man. He moved like he was only 300 pounds, but he was 400-something pounds. I couldn’t believe it. Big Boss Man, he was an animal, brother. There’s been a lot of great big men. Big Van Vader, dude. Those early days in Japan? What a hoss.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)