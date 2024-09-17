Otis Reveals What His Main Goal In WWE Is

Otis has a lot of goals to achieve still in WWE.

During an appearance on the “INSIGHT” podcast, the Alpha Academy member spoke with Chris Van Vliet about what they are.

“Definitely a singles match at WrestleMania,” he said. “I mean, everyone talks about the title. For me it’s basically, probably a big match with [Chad] Gable hopefully would be cool.”

He continued, “I always wanted to work with Windham [Bray Wyatt], definitely. That’s going to be a fantasy of mine when I get to heaven basically, because like I always knew me and him could tear the house down. Two big guys, our styles aren’t exactly similar but he’s way more agile. The guy was phenomenal so yeah RIP. But like that and work with certain guys too, newer guys coming in. But yeah, then obviously having that big, big title would be nice, but me, doing what I do this basically been like a blessing for me. And selfishly I’m doing it for myself because it’s that much of a love for me.”

Check out the complete interview below.