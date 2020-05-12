Otis Talks Hitting Paul Heyman With Food During MITB, Possibly Cashing In, & More

WWE Money In the Bank winner Otis recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed his reaction to finding out he would be winning the men’s briefcase in the main event of Sunday’s pay-per-view at WWE HQ.

“I found out and was like, ‘What?’” Otis said. “When the briefcase got into my hands, that’s when it felt real. I remember watching the first ‘Money in the Bank’ match at WrestleMania, and it blows my mind that I woke up right next to it this morning.”

Otis also discussed his chemistry with Mandy Rose. It was noted that members of the WWE creative team were impressed by the way their work resonated with WWE fans.

“We’re building off that momentum,” Otis said. “Working with Mandy is amazing. She’s humble and generous. She’s great backstage, too. Once she gets going and starts laughing, I start laughing. That’s when Dolph starts laughing, and then Sonya starts popping. It’s been so much fun, and I’ve been blessed to work with Tucky and now Mandy. With them, it just flows on camera.”

Regarding Sunday’s MITB Ladder Match, Otis revealed that it was tough being on the roof of WWE HQ because he’s afraid of heights.

“I don’t know if many people know this, but I’m scared of heights. I like my feet in the ring,” Otis said. “Maybe the second rope, but no top rope for me. Being all the way up on the roof was tough, but the response on social media and from my friends and family about the match has been awesome.”

Otis also discussed the MITB food fight scene and revealed what he said to Paul Heyman before decking him with the platter of food.

“Paul was all for it,” Otis recalled. “I was looking around that table and said, ‘What should I toss at you?’ There was that big, massive plate with the pastas and sandwiches, and I said, ‘Sorry, sir, about your suit.’ And you can’t not throw it hard when you throw something like that, so I brought it.”

Otis did not say when he plans on cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot, but he’s ready to do it now. He previously stated that he would want to cash in with Tucker, against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, but there’s no word yet on if that is the direction WWE will go.

“You never know when I’m going to cash-in, but I’m not one to wait,” Otis said, laughing. “I think it’s going to be sooner than later.”