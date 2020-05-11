Otis, Tucker, Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Comment On MITB Win, Otis Appearing On “Backstage”

2020 Men’s Money In the Bank winner Otis has been announced for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1.

There’s no word yet on who Otis will challenge with his briefcase, but as we noted last week, the big man from Heavy Machinery stated that he would team up with Tucker to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, currently held by The New Day.

Tucker took to Twitter after Money In the Bank and congratulated his partner. He wrote, “So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what. @otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank!”

Mandy Rose also congratulated Otis on Twitter, writing, “AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO”

Sonya Deville also reacted to the win and wrote, “Two things … @WWEAsuka is everything and @otiswwe is welp…. Otis @WWE_MandyRose that’s your boy”

Rose defended her man and responded, “The fact that you get this bothered by other people’s happiness really validates what you’ve been lacking your whole life… pretty pathetic”

Otis dismissed Deville with a tweet, writing, “I’m Sorry Sonya! But…… I’m BAD, WORLDWIDE”

You can see Otis’ post-MITB reaction below, along with the related tweets from Rose, Deville and Tucker:

🎵 Well I don't know, I don't know, I don't know why, I Believe, I Believe, I Believe in the Truth from inside, Ohhh YEAAA, Ohhh YEAAA, I Said OHHH YEAAA from me#WATCHyourTOEZ

Well I'll take my time as I DRIFT and DOZ 🎵#BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/M23cZfCrqL — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) May 11, 2020

So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020

AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO💃💃🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🥰🥰🍑🍑 https://t.co/9d4QqMtrXl — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2020