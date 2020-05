– WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux turns 29 years old today while former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang turns 39, wrestling legend Danny Hodge turns 88, and former WCW star Glacier turns 56. WWE wished Scarlett a Happy Birthday with the following tweet:

