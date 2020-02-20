OTT Announces Injury To Tyler Bate

OTT Wrestling announced today that NXT UK wrestler Tyler Bate is injured.

Bate has been pulled from OTT Dead On this weekend due to the unknown injury. Bate and Trent Seven were set to defend their OTT World Tag Team Championships against True Pros at the event. The injury details have not been released as of now and Bate has not commented. Bate last wrestled for WWE at Worlds Collide in late January, teaming with Seven vs. DIY.

Stay tuned for additional details. Here is the injury post from OTT-