OTT Cancels Scrappermania Due To CoronaVirus

Over The Top Wrestling (OTT) announced today that their big two-day Scrappermania 6 event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scrappermania 6 was scheduled to take place this coming weekend at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The scheduled main event for the event was a non-title match between OTT Champion David Starr and Jon Moxley, who is the current AEW World Champion. WWE NXT UK Superstars Toni Storm, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, and Aoife Valkyrie were also booked for the event, among other top indie and AEW talents.

OTT officials issued a statement today on Scrappermania and the COVID-19 outbreak, noting that they tried hard to pull the event off. Refunds will be issued soon.

“As previously stated, our number one priority at OTT is the health and wellbeing of our audiences, performers and staff during this Covid-19 outbreak. Following official government advice against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, we unfortunately must cancel both this weekend’s Scrappermania events. We understand and share the disappointment this will cause to so many, and can only offer our sincere apologies for any and all inconvenience caused. We did everything in our power to keep these shows viable, with significant contingency put plans in place this week. Despite these best efforts, we must prioritise safety, and follow the expert advice. Refunds will be issued in due course, please bear with us as we tackle the logistics of cancelling our biggest show of the year. We’re as gutted as you are. We’ll be back,” the statement reads.

OTT posted a follow-up this morning on refunds and wrote, “We are currently working with http://eventbrite.ie over the coming days all ticket holders can request a refund via eventbrite ticket site”

The promotion noted on Twitter that the big event was close to being a sell out, if not already sold out.

Below is the full Twitter statement from OTT, along with comments from Starr:

Reality is setting in for me and thousands of other INDEPENDENT artists dependent upon events running. Support INDEPENDENT artists.https://t.co/5ypenaKxofhttps://t.co/1qIEegt78nhttps://t.co/bpTBRJ80RShttps://t.co/kq75D30sAF https://t.co/G9qIIgP2Eq — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) March 12, 2020