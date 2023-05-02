Over 35,000 Tickets Have Been Sold During The AEW All In Pre-Sale

In regards to how well AEW All In will do with ticket sales at London’s Wembley Stadium, the answer is that they’ve done extremely well.

The company had sold at least 35,000 tickets for the event as of 1 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. London time. The tickets that went on sale today were for those who pre-registered, and the general on-sale tickets will be available this Saturday, May 5th, at AEWTix.com.

Based on pre-sale ticket sales, All In is already the largest AEW event in the company’s history, and the event may end up being the largest non-WWE event in wrestling history.